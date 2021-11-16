SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates PTRS, NPTN, CPLG, ZIXI, CBTX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ: PTRS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to OceanFirst Financial Corp. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Partners Bancorp shareholders may elect to receive $10.00 in cash or 0.4512 shares of OceanFirst common stock for each share of Partners Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Partners Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

NeoPhotonics Corporation (NYSE: NPTN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc. for $16.00 per share in cash. If you are a NeoPhotonics shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between affiliates of Highgate and Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. Under the terms of the merger, CorePoint shareholders will receive $15.65 per share in cash plus, if applicable and in certain circumstances, incremental cash consideration if CorePoint timely resolves previously disclosed tax proceedings with the Internal Revenue Service. If you are a CorePoint shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Open Text Corporation for $8.50 per share in cash. If you are a Zix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBTX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. Upon closing of the merger, CBTX shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a CBTX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

