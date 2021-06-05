SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TGRF, SLCT, ESXB, SBBP, MX; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

TGR Financial, Inc. (OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLCT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger, Select Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of Select Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Select Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Community Bankers Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: ESXB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to United Bankshares, Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Community Bankers shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.3173 United shares for each share of Community Bankers they own. If you are a Community Bankers shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right ("CVR") for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation (NYSE: MX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to investment vehicles established by Wise Road Capital LTD and certain of its limited partners for $29.00 in cash per share. If you are a Magnachip shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

