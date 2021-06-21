SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates the Following Companies - CBAN, CHMA, EQT, WRI, WBT, HOME

NEW YORK, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with SouthCrest Financial Group, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, SouthCrest shareholders have the right to elect to receive cash or Colony Bankcorp stock subject to certain procedures such that approximately 72.5% of SouthCrest shares will be converted to Colony Bankcorp stock. If you are a Colony Bankcorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHMA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Amryt Pharma plc. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Chiasma common stock issued and outstanding prior to the consummation of the transaction will be exchanged for 0.396 Amryt American Depositary Shares, each representing five Amryt ordinary shares. If you are a Chiasma shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Alta Resources Development, LLC. Under the purchase agreement, EQT will acquire all of the membership interests in Alta's upstream and midstream subsidiaries for approximately $2.925 billion in cash and stock. EQT is expected to issue approximately 105 million shares of EQT common stock in connection with the merger. If you are an EQT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Weingarten shareholders will receive 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock and $2.89 in cash for each common share they own. Upon closing, Weingarten shareholders are expected to own approximately 29% of the combined company. If you are a Weingarten shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to The Middleby Corporation. Under the terms of the agreement, Welbilt shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.1240x shares of Middleby common stock for each share of Welbilt common stock. Upon closing, Welbilt shareholders will own approximately 24% of the combined company on a fully diluted basis. If you are a Welbilt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to funds affiliated with Hellman & Friedman for $36.00 per share in cash. If you are an At Home shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

