SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates WRI, CNBKA, ORBC, LMNX, NCBS; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Kimco Realty Corporation. Under the terms of the merger, Weingarten shareholders will receive 1.408 newly issued shares of Kimco common stock and $2.89 in cash for each common share they own. Upon closing, Weingarten shareholders are expected to own approximately 29% of the combined company. If you are a Weingarten shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNBKA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Eastern Bankshares, Inc. for $115.28 in cash per share. If you are a Century shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ: ORBC) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to GI Partners for $11.50 per share. If you are an ORBCOMM shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to DiaSorin S.p.A. for $37.00 per share. If you are a Luminex shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCBS) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Mackinac Financial Corporation. If you are a Nicolet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors

