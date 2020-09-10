SHAREHOLDER INVESTIGATION: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating the Following Mergers; Shareholders are Encouraged to Contact the Firm - PRNB, BLDR, AKCA, YIN

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Principia Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PRNB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sanofi for $100 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/principia-biopharma-inc-prnb-stock-merger-sanofi/.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, BMC shareholders will receive 1.3125 shares of Builders FirstSource common stock for each share of BMC common stock. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/builders-firstsource-inc-bldr-stock-merger-bmc/.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKCA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Ionis will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Akcea common stock it does not already own, approximately 24%, for $18.15 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/akcea-therapeutics-inc-akca-stock-merger-ionis/.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a group of rollover shareholders that includes members of Yintech's management and board of directors. Under the terms of the merger agreement, holders of Yintech ordinary shares will receive $0.365 in cash per share, and holders of Yintech American depository shares ("ADS") will receive $7.30 in cash per ADS. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/yintech-investment-holdings-limited-yin-stock-merger/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

