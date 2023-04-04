Shareholder Loyalty Fintech Startup TiiCKER Posts Record 2022 Results, Surpasses $500 Million in Retail Investor Assets, Triples Perks & Major Partnerships

Pioneer in Emerging "Perks" Industry Bucks Sluggish Market & Fintech Headwinds

DETROIT and GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TiiCKER®, the world's first verified shareholder loyalty and engagement platform, today announced a 119% increase in registered users in 2022 and a 140% increase in total retail stock holdings connected on the TiiCKER.com platform.

The more than $500-million retail investor audience on TiiCKER was fueled by 1 million investor visits and brand page views, as well as thousands of total perks redeemed in 2022, all in the face of stock market headwinds. TiiCKER also debuted several first-ever shareholder perk options like employee-store access, monthly subscription discounts and VIP access to new products, as well as TiiCKERPerks™ – rewards from brands looking to reach the elusive but highly valuable consumer shareholder demographic.

Other 2022 highlights included a nearly 300% increase in companies and brands launching perks with TiiCKER and direct retail brokerage integrations including TiiCKER's first international partner. The Company also forged new or expanded major partnerships with information and trading hub Benzinga, movie studio Lionsgate (www.TiiCKER.com/LGF.A) and many others.

The result is an emerging shareholder loyalty industry created from scratch by TiiCKER. More than 45 companies now offer shareholder rewards and perks versus less than 10 three years ago when TiiCKER invented verified perks.

"By every measure, 2022 was a 'we're gonna need a bigger boat' year as we worked to reel in brands and retail investors while scaling the platform and the business," said Jeff Lambert (Tii:JEFE), founder and CEO of TiiCKER, and a 25-year veteran of investor relations and brand marketing. "We have executed on our vision to create the shareholder loyalty industry by unlocking a new high-value addressable market – consumer shareholders. The journey has been one part awareness and advocacy, two parts onboarding and campaign execution, and our team, member, platform and partner momentum has been inspiring."

Despite stock market declines across all industries, indices and market caps in the S&P 500 (19.4%), Russell 2000 (21.6%) and NASDAQ Composite (33.1%), TiiCKER added members and linked brokerage assets every month in 2022. More companies began offering validated perks and more retail investors discovered the perks of ownership.

TiiCKER also won by enhancing its user-experience, releasing TiiCKER 2.0 with a full redesign of its platform, and by giving retail investors the power to request shareholder perks from more than 2,500 public companies. TiiCKER's technology upgrades and software development included premiering the world's first personal-brand non-fungible token (NFT) in 2022, allowing individuals to own their own, one-of-one ticker symbol and creating the next-generation digital signature. The token includes a custom-rendered image, animation and physical coin, also unlocking exclusive access to TiiCKER's platform. (www.TiiCKER.com/NFT)

TiiCKER also raised the profile of shareholder perks beyond its owned properties, enabling Benzinga, a leading financial news and retail investor destination, to implement the world's first "Perks" button featured on thousands of company and stock profile pages. The Company also partnered with Questrade, a leading Canadian brokerage and portfolio management platform, to expand validated perks to companies and retail shareholders in Canada. TiiCKER continues to accelerate its content strategy featuring CEOs, global brands and relevant retail investor education to become the world's most-visited stock perks platform, posting more than 10 times the traffic of any of its peers. (Source: Similarweb)

Strong Momentum Continues in 2023

Despite the market uncertainty, TiiCKER carried its 2022 strong momentum into the first quarter of 2023, with registered users up 133% compared to the same time last year and the number of perks claimed by TiiCKER users increasing 971% over the same period in 2022.

"Shareholder Loyalty is a win-win for brands and investors alike and it's been incredible to now be leading in an industry that didn't exist nearly three years ago," added Lambert. "With the rise of retail investing, we are moving faster than ever in early 2023, as more consumers look for shareholder perks and more companies wake up to the untapped potential to market to the 130 million retail investors in the U.S. alone, 100% of whom are consumers."

For more information on TiiCKER and its growing roster of brand partnerships, or to request perks from public companies and brands that you own, please visit www.tiicker.com.

About TiiCKER

Launched in 2020, fintech TiiCKER invented verified stock perks and direct-to-shareholder marketing through its web-based and mobile app software platforms, providing consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For America's more than 130 million retail investors and fans of publicly traded brands, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, custom articles and content, and TiiCKERPerks from its marketing partners. For its brands and public company partners, TiiCKER creates and markets shareholder loyalty programs, verifying their ownership to help companies engage and reward their consumers and owners to maximize Shareholder Lifetime Value™.

