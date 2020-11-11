Shareholder Loyalty Platform TiiCKER Launches Free iOS Mobile App

More and more brands are giving perks to their shareholders, such as discounts on products and services, but most investors are unaware these perks even exist. Likewise, there is no other efficient mechanism for public companies to market to their investors. TiiCKER helps individuals discover how their love for a brand can unlock a compelling new way of investing and earn rewards for those investments. People live, wear and eat the brands on TiiCKER, and the new iOS app allows shareholders access to rewards anytime, anywhere.

"TiiCKER is reinventing how individual investors are rewarded for brand loyalty," said TiiCKER founder and CEO, Jeff Lambert. "We've created a unique, tech-driven platform that allows consumers and public companies to interact directly with each other, something never before seen in the financial industry. The launch of this app breaks down barriers for investing and helps those new to investing unlock opportunities to engage with the brands they love and own a piece of the company."

By safely and securely linking dozens of online brokerages and leveraging TiiCKER trading partners, individual investors can view their investments and perks in one place.

TiiCKER makes it easy to discover shareholder perks investors may qualify for based on individual share ownership.

TiiCKER's insights promote engagement with public companies, offering ways to directly communicate to consumers like never before.

TiiCKER's online community brings individual investors and public companies together in a uniquely meaningful way, providing insightful content to help investors discover and invest in the brands they buy every day. It's a place for individual investors to find shareholder perks, and a platform for public companies to market to new investors and consumers and tap into the $10.6 trillion in online investor account assets.

To learn more about TiiCKER and download the app in the Apple Store, visit http://www.TiiCKER.com/app.

About TiiCKER

TiiCKER invented direct shareholder marketing through its web-based and app software platform that provides consumers and investors a revolutionary way to engage with the brands they love. For individual investors, TiiCKER provides unique access to shareholder perks, commission-free trading, and insights needed to discover and stay close to the brands they follow. For its public company brand partners, TiiCKER enables companies to engage, verify and incentivize consumer shareholders to better serve and understand their investors and maximize the lifetime value of their consumer shareholders. For more information, please visit TiiCKER.com.

