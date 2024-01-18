SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates TARO, MDC, PGTI, VIA

18 Jan, 2024, 13:52 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO)'s sale to Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited for $43.00 per share in cash. If you are a Taro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC)'s sale to Sekisui House, Ltd. for $63.00 per share in cash. If you are a M.D.C. Holdings shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: PGTI)'s sale to MITER Brands for $42.00 per share in cash. If you are a PGT shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIA)'s sale to Retailco, LLC, an entity owned by TxEx Energy Investments, LLC, which is wholly owned by William Keith Maxwell, III, Via's current Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board, for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a Via shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.  

Halper Sadeh LLC may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email [email protected] or [email protected].

Halper Sadeh LLC represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLC
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060 
[email protected]
[email protected]  
https://www.halpersadeh.com

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP

