SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TMX, SKIL, OCDX, ADTX, MIME

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TMX) 's sale to Rentokil Initial plc. If you are a Terminix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE: SKIL) 's merger with Codecademy. If you are a Skillsoft shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ: OCDX) 's sale to Quidel Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Ortho shareholders will receive $7.14 in cash per common share and 0.1055 shares of common stock in the combined company for each Ortho common share, with Ortho shareholders expected to own approximately 38% of the combined company. with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc. If you are an Ortho shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Aditxt Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTX) 's merger with AiPharma Global Holdings LLC. If you are a Aditxt shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ: MIME) 's sale to funds advised by Permira for $80.00 per share in cash. If you are a Mimecast shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

