SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSEM, MGI, RC, DNAC, BFC

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)'s sale to Intel Corporation for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Tower shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)'s sale to funds affiliated with Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $11.00 per share in cash. If you are a MoneyGram shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ready Capital Corporation (NYSE: RC)'s merger with a series of privately held, real estate structured finance opportunities funds managed by MREC Management, LLC. Upon closing of the merger, Ready Capital stockholders are expected to own approximately 70% of the combined company's stock. If you are a Ready Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. III (NASDAQ: DNAC)'s merger with ProKidney LP. If you are a Social Capital shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Bank First Corporation (NASDAQ: BFC)'s merger with Denmark Bancshares, Inc. If you are a Bank First shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

