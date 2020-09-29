SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigating Raytheon Technologies Corporation's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - RTX

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating certain directors and officers of Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("Raytheon") (NYSE: RTX) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Raytheon and its shareholders. If you are a Raytheon shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or [email protected].

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Raytheon's board of directors (the "Board") or senior management failed to manage Raytheon in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Raytheon, and whether Raytheon has suffered damages as a result. Specifically, Scott+Scott is investigating whether the Board allowed Raytheon to dramatically and unilaterally increase the value of equity awards to Board members and the upper echelon of Raytheon management, at a time when Raytheon was making billions of dollars in operational cuts due, in part, to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On May 29, 2020, Raytheon announced in a Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it had unilaterally, and without prior notice, changed the terms of stock awards for Board members and a group of Raytheon managers, instantly increasing the value of the unvested awards by more than $100 million.

