SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigating Molson Coors Brewing Company's Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties - TAP

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP ("Scott+Scott"), a national securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues investigating whether certain directors and officers of Molson Coors Brewing Company ("Molson Coors") (NYSE: TAP) breached their fiduciary duties to Molson Coors and its shareholders.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Molson Coors's board of directors made, or allowed Molson Coors to make, false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Molson Coors failed to properly reconcile the outside basis deferred income tax liability for Molson Coors's investment in its MillerCoors, LLC partnership; (ii) consequently, Molson Coors misreported net income in its consolidated financial statements for the fiscal years ending December 31, 2016, and December 31, 2017, resulting in an overall downward revision to net income; (iii) Molson Coors lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; and (iv) as a result, Molson Coors's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On February 12, 2019, Molson Coors disclosed that it identified certain errors regarding Molson Coors's acquisition of its remaining interest in MillerCoors, LLC in 4Q16. Molson Coors thereby concluded that its 2016 and 2017 consolidated financial statements were misstated, and disclosed that it will restate its 2016 and 2017 financial statements and intends to "increase its deferred tax liabilities and deferred tax expenses by $399.1 million, with a corresponding decrease in net income and earnings per share." Following this news, Molson Coors shares declined nearly 10% in value.

If you are a Molson Coors shareholder, you may have legal claims against Molson Coors's directors and officers.

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and employee retirement plan actions throughout the United States.

