Shareholder of Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) Hires Global Law Firm, The Seiden Group, to Help Investigate and Enforce Rights

NEW YORK, June 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A shareholder of Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (the "Company" or "Global Cord") has hired The Seiden Group, a law firm headquartered in New York, as shareholder counsel to communicate minority shareholder interests to the Independent Directors and help effect necessary changes for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders, including minority shareholders in the United States. The Seiden Group has vast experience in shareholder rights matters and global asset recovery, particularly in China.

The Seiden Group issued a letter today to the Independent Directors of Global Cord on behalf of the shareholder making certain requests relating to a potential merger with a Singaporean company and explaining why the deal would harm investors. Cordlife Group Limited (SGX: CLGL), a Singaporean company is proposing to bring Global Cord to the Singaporean markets, removing it from the US capital markets in a share swap transaction, leaving the US shareholders with an investment that may be more difficult to value, trade and liquidate. The removal of Global Cord from the US markets would also leave the shareholders with no protection from the NYSE, the SEC or the Cayman laws.

Information concerning the shareholder interests can be found at the website www.chinacordfairness.com.

