Shareholder Protection Law Firm Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation into Thoughtworks Holdings, Inc. (TWKS) Stockholder Buyout Proposal and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholder protection law firm Kaskela Law LLC announces that it has commenced an investigation into the recently announced proposed buyout of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. ("Thoughtworks") (NASDAQ: TWKS) stockholders.

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/thoughtworks/

On August 5, 2024, Thoughtworks announced that it had agreed to be acquired by affiliates of private investment firm Apax Partners LLP at a price of $4.40 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, Thoughtworks' current stockholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Thoughtworks' shareholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to the $4.40 per share buyout price. Notably, immediately prior to the announcement of the proposed transaction, numerous stock analysts were maintaining a price target for TWKS shares at or above $6.00 per share.

Thoughtworks shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) at (484) 229 – 0750 to receive additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options with respect to the proposed buyout. Alternatively, investors may submit their information to the firm and request a consultation by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

https://kaskelalaw.com/case/thoughtworks/

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation on a contingent basis, which means that the firm's clients never pay any out-of-pocket costs for legal representation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC, including the firm's recent notable recoveries for investors, please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:



KASKELA LAW LLC

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

Adrienne Bell, Esq.

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(888) 715 – 1740

(484) 229 – 0750

www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC