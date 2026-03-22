SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Continues Investigation of Potential Securities Claims Against Hub Group (NASDAQ: HUBG) Investors

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Significant Losses In Hub Group Stock or Options To Contact Him Directly At 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310).

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NEW YORK, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Hub Group, Inc. ("Hub Group" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HUBG).

Faruqi & Faruqi is a leading national securities law firm with offices in New York, Pennsylvania, California and Georgia. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors since its founding in 1995. See www.faruqilaw.com.