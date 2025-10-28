SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In MoonLake To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Reuters Research Inc. ("MoonLake" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MLTX) and reminds investors of the December 15, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: Defendants made false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material facts, regarding the distinction between the Nanobodies and monoclonal antibodies, including that: (1) that SLK and BIMZELX share the same molecular targets (the inflammatory cytokines IL-17A and IL-17F); (2) that SLK's distinct Nanobody structure would not confer a superior clinical benefit over the traditional monoclonal structure of BIMZELX; (3) SLK's distinct Nanobody structure supposed increased tissue penetration would not translate to clinical efficacy; and (4) based on the foregoing, Defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements regarding SLK's purported superiority to monoclonal antibodies.

On September 28, 2025, MoonLake announced week-16 results from its Phase 3 VELA program. The results showed that SLK failed to demonstrate competitive efficacy relative to BIMZELX.

Following the announcement, MoonLake's stock price plummeted, falling $55.75 per share, or 89.9%, to close at $6.24 on September 29, 2025.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding MoonLake's conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

