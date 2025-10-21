SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates HOLX, TRUE, PCH, ATXS on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOLX)'s sale to funds managed by Blackstone and TPG. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, Hologic shareholders will receive $76.00 per share in cash plus a non-tradable contingent value right to receive up to $3.00 per share in two payments of up to $1.50 each. If you are a Hologic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE)'s sale to Fair Holdings, Inc., an entity led by TrueCar founder Scott Painter, for $2.55 per share. If you are a TrueCar shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (NASDAQ: PCH)'s sale to Rayonier Inc. for 1.7339 common shares of Rayonier for each share of common stock of PotlatchDeltic. Upon closing of the proposed transaction, PotlatchDeltic shareholders will own approximately 46% of the combined company. If you are a PotlatchDeltic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATXS)'s sale to BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for $8.55 in cash per share and 0.59 shares of BioCryst common stock per share of Astria. If you are an Astria shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options.

