Shareholder Update: Award winning sales executive to join company as Vice President of Sales

"Mr. Mells has served in similar capacities for the past 12 years and has built and managed large sales teams for Fortune 500 companies. His experience, specifically in the area of medical equipment sales to physicians, building territory sales forces and managing multiple sales representatives over a large geographical area, accompanied with his past success in developing strategic sales plans to expand capital equipment sales, makes Mr. Mells the ideal candidate for this position," said Timothy Warbington, President and CEO of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

"In working with Mr. Mells I found him to be an intelligent, well prepared sales executive with a natural ability to articulate our message to physicians. We're pleased that Gary is bringing his vast experience to our company," said Don Dickerson, Chief Financial Officer and Director of Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc.

"In the past week since exhibiting at the American Urological Association conference we've have record setting sales and multiple follow up conversations, provided and received additional information from other physicians and we are moving forward with multiple leads generated from the conference. Mr. Mells coming on board is the perfect timing to aggressively pursue and close on our existing leads and further our sales to the increasing number of interested physicians," Timothy Warbington further said.

About the CaverStem™ business model: We provide the physician with our patented technology and "closed system", "bedside" equipment and training on the use of the equipment. We then work to increase patient awareness of the available treatment based on the use of their own unexpanded and non-manipulated bone marrow derived stem cells in a safe and efficacious manner. This procedure which is solely determined on a patient to patient basis by the treating physician may be an alternative to invasive or temporary treatments being offered to patients resistant to PDE5 inhibitors such as Viagra and Cialis.

About the Creative Medical Technology Holdings business model: Simply put, generating revenues through the sale of medical equipment to Physicians. Cash flow from CaverStem™ sales and future sales from our pipeline of technologies, including our StemSpine™ technology for the treatment of degenerative disc disease with the use of the patients own unexpanded and non-manipulated bone marrow derived stem cells.

In response to inquiries about chat room posts, it is our policy not to comment on the validity of such posts. We strongly believe in the merit of our technology and the value of our company. We suggest that everyone look at our fundamentals as a basis for your opinions on the company.

Our day to day focus is to continue to commercialize our CaverStem™ technology, further development of our pipeline and to operate the business in order to increase shareholder value.

About Creative Medical Technology Holdings

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. is a commercial stage biotechnology company currently trading on the OTCQB under the ticker symbol CELZ. For further information about the company go to www.creativemedicaltechnology.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements

OTC Markets has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming clinical trials and laboratory results, marketing efforts, funding, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and, therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

