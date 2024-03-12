SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Halper Sadeh LLC Investigates DOOR, FREE, KNTE

NEW YORK, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Masonite International Corporation (NYSE: DOOR)'s sale to Owens Corning for $133.00 per share in cash. If you are a Masonite shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: FREE)'s sale to affiliates of Sababa Holdings FREE, LLC for $4.875 per share. If you are a Whole Earth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: KNTE)'s sale to XOMA Corporation. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, XOMA would acquire Kinnate for (i) a base cash price of $2.3352 per share and (ii) an additional cash amount of not more than $0.2527 per share at the closing of the merger plus a non-transferable contingent value right, representing the right to receive 85% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale of the Kinnate programs effected within one year of closing of the merger or 100% of the net proceeds from any out license or sale executed prior to the closing. If you are a Kinnate shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

