Shareholders of Lantronix, Inc. Should Contact The Gross Law Firm Before April 23, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - LTRX

CLASS PERIOD: May 11, 2023 to February 8, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Lantronix overstated demand and/or its visibility into demand for its IoT products, network-enabled devices, excluding traditional computers like laptops and servers; (ii) Lantronix's customers were reducing elevated levels of inventory of IoT products, thereby causing a general slowdown in the Company's business; (iii) certain of Lantronix's embedded IoT revenues expected from a customer design win were delayed to the next fiscal year; (iv) as a result of all the foregoing, Lantronix anticipated lower sales for its embedded IoT solutions for fiscal year 2024; (v) accordingly, Lantronix was unlikely to meet its own previously issued guidance for fiscal year 2024; and (vi) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: April 23, 2024 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/lantronix-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=72093&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of LTRX during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is April 23, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

