Shareholders of QuidelOrtho Corporation f/k/a Quidel Corporation Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before June 11, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - QDEL

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of QuidelOrtho investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between February 18, 2022 and April 1, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) that QuidelOrtho sold more COVID-19 tests to its distributors and pharmacy chain customers than they could resell to healthcare providers and end customers; (b) that excess inventories of COVID-19 tests existed throughout the supply chain; (c) that, as a result of (a)-(b) above, QuidelOrtho's distributors and pharmacy chain customers were poised to significantly reduce their COVID-19 test orders; (d) that undisclosed problems created a heightened risk that the new test called the savanna respiratory viral panel-4 test would experience a delayed commercial launch in the united states; (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, defendants lacked a reasonable basis for their positive statements about QuidelOrtho's business, financials, and growth trajectory.

