Shareholders of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before October 28, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - SAGE

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sage Therapeutics" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: SAGE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Sage Therapeutics investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between April 12, 2021 and July 23, 2024. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/sage-therapeutics-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=104475&wire=4

SAGE investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (i) Zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid for the treatment of postpartum depression, was less effective in treating Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) than defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the Zuranolone NDA for the treatment of MDD in its present form, and Zuranolone's clinical results for MDD, as well as its overall regulatory and commercial prospects, were overstated; (iii) SAGE-718 was less effective in treating Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI) due to Parkinson's Disease (PD) than defendants had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, SAGE-718's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for MCI due to PD were overstated; (v) SAGE-324 was less effective in treating essential tremor than defendants had led investors to believe; (vi) accordingly, SAGE-324's clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects as a treatment for essential tremor were overstated; and (vii) as a result of all the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Sage Therapeutics during the relevant time frame, you have until October 28, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

