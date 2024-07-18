Shareholders of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Should Contact Levi & Korsinsky Before August 5, 2024 to Discuss Your Rights - SMG

NEW YORK, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company ("Scotts" or the "Company") (NYSE: SMG) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Scotts investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 3, 2021 and August 1, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/the-scotts-miracle-gro-company-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=91023&wire=4

SMG investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: According to the filed complaint, defendants made false statements and/or concealed that Scotts had an oversupply of inventory that far exceeded consumer demand. Recognizing that problem, Scotts executives engaged in a scheme to saturate the Company's sales channel with more product than those retailers could sell through to end users, a practice that required Scotts sales personnel to pressure retailers to purchase more inventory than they wanted or needed. Ultimately, Scotts was only able to satisfy the covenants through the channel stuffing scheme.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Scotts during the relevant time frame, you have until August 5, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

