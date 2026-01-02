Shareholders that lost money on CarMax, Inc.(KMX) Urged to Join Class Action - Contact Levi & Korsinsky to Learn More

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in CarMax, Inc. ("CarMax, Inc." or the "Company") (NYSE: KMX) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of CarMax, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between June 20, 2025 and November 5, 2025. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/carmax-inc-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=182249&wire=4

KMX investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) defendants recklessly overstated CarMax's growth prospects when, in reality, its earlier growth in the 2026 fiscal year was a temporary benefit from customers buying cars due to speculation regarding tariffs; and (2) as a result, defendants' statements about CarMax's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in CarMax, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until January 2, 2026 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

