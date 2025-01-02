Shareholders that lost money on MGP Ingredients, Inc.(MGPI) Urged to Join Class Action - Contact The Gross Law Firm to Learn More

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGPI).

Shareholders who purchased shares of MGPI during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CONTACT US HERE:

https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mgp-ingredients-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=119671&from=4

CLASS PERIOD: May 4, 2023 to October 30, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the filed complaint, throughout the class period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose material adverse facts about MGPI's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants repeatedly touted a strong demand and "normal" inventory levels in brown goods (i.e., American whiskies and tequila), when in fact there had been a slowdown in consumption and oversupply in their products. Worse, defendants had assured investors that they were positioned differently than their competitors, and that this was a non-issue, because MGPI had already taken steps to mitigate the risk, when in fact it had not.

DEADLINE: February 14, 2025 Shareholders should not delay in registering for this class action. Register your information here: https://securitiesclasslaw.com/securities/mgp-ingredients-inc-loss-submission-form-2/?id=119671&from=4

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of MGPI during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is February 14, 2025. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

WHY GROSS LAW FIRM? The Gross Law Firm is a nationally recognized class action law firm, and our mission is to protect the rights of all investors who have suffered as a result of deceit, fraud, and illegal business practices. The Gross Law Firm is committed to ensuring that companies adhere to responsible business practices and engage in good corporate citizenship. The firm seeks recovery on behalf of investors who incurred losses when false and/or misleading statements or the omission of material information by a company lead to artificial inflation of the company's stock. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

The Gross Law Firm

15 West 38th Street, 12th floor

New York, NY, 10018

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (646) 453-8903

SOURCE Gross Law Firm