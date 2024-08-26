Shareholders that lost money on Sprinklr, Inc.(CXM) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - CXM

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE: CXM).

Shareholders who purchased shares of CXM during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: March 29, 2023 to June 5, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: According to the complaint, on December 6, 2023, Sprinklr announced strong 3Q 2024 results and then reduced its estimated growth for the 4Q and full year 2025. The Company blamed it on "subscription renewal pressures" caused by macro headwinds and the "over-rotation" of sales to its Contact Center as a Service ("CCaaS") market. On an earnings call in September 2023, CEO Ragy Thomas stated that the Company's investments in AI and the CCaaS opportunity were main contributors to its customer growth. Subsequently, in March several changes were made to the Company's C-level positions. Analysts commenting on the reduced estimates mention surprise at the timing and shift in the Company's sales strategy. Following this news, Sprinklr's stock price fell by $5.59 per share, or approximately 34% to close at $11.11 per share. On June 5, 2024, Sprinklr again announced significantly reduced growth expectations, this time cutting fiscal year 2025 projections another three percent, down to a mere 7% annual growth, again attributing the losses to reduced customer retention in Sprinklr's core business and macro headwinds. The price of Sprinklr's common stock declined dramatically. From a closing market price of $10.84 per share on June 5, 2024 Sprinklr's stock price fell to $9.20 per share on June 6, 2024, a decline of more than 15% in the span of one day.

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of CXM during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is October 15, 2024. There is no cost or obligation to you to participate in this case.

