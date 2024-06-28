Shareholders that lost money on Vestis Corporation(VSTS) should contact The Gross Law Firm about pending Class Action - VSTS

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice to shareholders of Vestis Corporation (NYSE: VSTS).

Shareholders who purchased shares of VSTS during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible lead plaintiff appointment. Appointment as lead plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.

CLASS PERIOD: October 2, 2023 to May 1, 2024

ALLEGATIONS: The complaint alleges that during the class period, Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Aramark, a company providing food service and facilities management, had historically underinvested in the business that became Vestis; (2) Vestis operated with outdated facilities and an underperforming sales force; (3) Vestis's outdated facilities and underperforming sales force led to "service gaps" that had impeded the Company's levers of growth and had resulted in customer attrition; and (4) as a result of the above, defendants' statements about Vestis's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: July 16, 2024

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of VSTS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is July 16, 2024.

