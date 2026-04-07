Shareholders who lost money in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALDX) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 29, 2026

NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., ("Aldeyra" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ALDX) on behalf of investors that bought securities between November 3, 2023 and March 16, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors have until May 29, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

On March 17, 2026, the Company filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a current report on Form 8-K, announcing receipt of a 2026 Complete Response Letter ("CRL") stating that there is "a lack of substantial evidence consisting of adequate and well-controlled investigations … that the drug product will have the effect it purports or is represented to have under the conditions of use prescribed, recommended, or suggested in its proposed labeling" and that "the application has failed to demonstrate efficacy in adequate and well controlled studies in the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease."

The CRL also stated that the "inconsistency of study results raises serious concerns about the reliability and meaningfulness of the positive findings" and that "the totality of evidence from the completed clinical trials does not support the effectiveness of the product."

On this news, the price of Aldeyra stock went down by $2.99, or approximately 70.7%, to close at $1.24 per share on March 17, 2026.

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This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP