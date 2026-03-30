Shareholders who lost money in Gemini Space Station, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEMI) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 18, 2026

NEW YORK, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP informs investors that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has been filed against Gemini Space Station, Inc. ("Gemini") (NASDAQ: GEMI) on behalf of those who purchased or acquired: 1) Gemini Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the company's registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with Gemini's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") conducted on or about September 12, 2025; and/or 2) Gemini securities between September 12, 2025 and February 17, 2026, both dates inclusive.

Investors have until May 18, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

On February 5, 2026, Gemini announced a corporate pivot to "Gemini 2.0", describing three dramatic changes to Gemini's operations: (1) Gemini's prediction market would be "more front and center in our experience"; (2) Gemini would reduce its workforce by 25%; and (3) Gemini would exit the United Kingdom, European Union, and Australian markets. On this news, Gemini's Class A common stock price fell $0.64 per share, or 8.72%, to close at $6.70 per share on February 5, 2026.

Then, on February 17, 2026, Gemini announced the departure of its Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and its Chief Legal Officer. Gemini also released preliminary unaudited estimates of its full year 2025 financial results, which revealed an approximate 40% increase in the company's operating expenses. On this news, Gemini's Class A common stock price fell $0.97 per share, or 12.9%, to close at $6.585 per share on February 17, 2026.

At the time the complaint was filed, Gemini's Class A common stock traded at $5.96 per share, a 78.7% decline from the company's $28.00 per share IPO'

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We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP