Shareholders who lost money in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline June 26, 2026

NEW YORK, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds investors in SES AI Corporation (NYSE: SES) ("SES" or the "Company")that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of shareholders who purchased shares between January 29, 2025 and March 4, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors have until June 26, 2026 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

SES AI overstated its business prospects by materially overstating the expected results that could be achieved by deals with companies that have limited or no operations; SES AI created an appearance of revenue by purchasing services in exchange for purchases of Molecular Universe; 3.Contrary to its positive statements regarding growth prospects, SES AI was affected by material logistics constraints in the fourth quarter of 2025 which would materially affect Q4 2025 revenues; The foregoing called into question SES AI's growth prospects for 2026, which were confirmed due to lower-than expected 2026 revenue guidance; and As a result, defendants' statements about SES AI's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

On March 4, 2026, SES reported its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results. Among other items, SES disclosed that logistics constraints delayed shipments at the end of the year, pushing approximately $1.5 million of expected revenue into the first quarter of 2026. The disclosure followed SES's presentation at the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16,2026, where the Company discussed its business outlook and growth initiatives but did not disclose that shipment delays were affecting revenue timing.

On this news, SES's stock price fell $0.63 per share, or 36.84%, to close at $1.08 per share on March 5, 2026.

WHY WOLF HALDENSTEIN?

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

There is no cost or obligation to speak with an attorney.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP