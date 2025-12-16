Shareholders who lost money in shares Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 2, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) ("Blue Owl") that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Blue Owl between February 6, 2025 and November 16, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 2, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Class action allegations

The filed complaint alleges that Blue Owl and certain executives made materially false and misleading statements and omissions during the class period regarding the company's business and liquidity, particularly as related to its business development companies (BDCs). Specifically, defendants allegedly failed to disclose:

Significant pressure on Blue Owl's asset base due to BDC redemptions



Resulting undisclosed liquidity constraints.



The likelihood that redemptions at certain BDCs would be limited or halted.



Those optimistic public statements about the company's operations and prospects lacked a reasonable basis considering these issues.

Key Events and Market Impact

October 30, 2025: Blue Owl reported Q3 2025 results that missed expectations, including lower-than-expected fee-related earnings and margins, and a 33% year-over-year decline in performance revenue. Shares fell approximately 4.2%.



Blue Owl reported Q3 2025 results that missed expectations, including lower-than-expected fee-related earnings and margins, and a 33% year-over-year decline in performance revenue. Shares fell approximately 4.2%. November 5–6, 2025: Announcement of a proposed merger between Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) and OBDC II, including disclosure that OBDC II would not conduct further tender offers prior to the merger. Shares declined approximately 4.7%.



Announcement of a proposed merger between Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) and OBDC II, including disclosure that OBDC II would not conduct further tender offers prior to the merger. Shares declined approximately 4.7%. November 16–17, 2025: A Financial Times article reported that OBDC II investors could face a potential 20% reduction in value and that redemptions could be restricted until merger completion. Shares fell approximately 5.8%.



A article reported that OBDC II investors could face a potential 20% reduction in value and that redemptions could be restricted until merger completion. Shares fell approximately 5.8%. November 19, 2025: Blue Owl terminated the proposed merger, citing current market conditions.

Investor Deadlines

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors have until FEBRUARY 2, 2026 to contact the firm to discuss how to become a lead plaintiff.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP