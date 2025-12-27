Shareholders who lost money in shares Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 17, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) ("Coupang") that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Coupang between August 6, 2025 and December 16, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 17, 2026 to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Summary of Coupang, Inc. Securities Class Action

A class action lawsuit has been filed against Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) alleging securities fraud and/or other unlawful business practices by the Company and certain officers or directors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Coupang securities during the alleged Class Period may seek appointment as Lead Plaintiff by February 17, 2026.

may seek appointment as by . The lawsuit centers on disclosures related to a major data breach affecting approximately 33.7 million customer accounts , involving unauthorized access to personal information.

affecting approximately , involving unauthorized access to personal information. Following a series of media reports and regulatory developments concerning the breach—including a Reuters article on November 30, 2025, reports of an emergency government meeting in South Korea, the CEO's resignation , and regulatory investigations—Coupang's stock price declined across several dates cited in the notice.

, and regulatory investigations—Coupang's stock price declined across several dates cited in the notice. The filed complaint alleges that material facts were misstated or omitted regarding data security, internal controls, and compliance, causing investor losses when the truth emerged.

