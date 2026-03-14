Shareholders who lost money in shares Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOSE) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 5, 2026

NEW YORK, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Eos Energy Enterprises ("Eos Energy" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EOSE) securities between November 5, 2025 and February 26, 2026, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 8, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

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Eos Energy manufactures zinc-based long-duration battery energy storage systems used to store renewable power and support grid reliability.

Eos repeatedly touted manufacturing progress driven by a transition to a highly automated battery manufacturing line and issued revenue guidance of $150 million to $160 million for fiscal year 2025.

The filed complaint alleges that Company statements were materially false and misleading because Eos was experiencing significant production inefficiencies, excessive battery line downtime, and delays in achieving quality targets, which undermined its ability to meet its stated guidance.

On February 26, 2026, before the market opened, Eos reported a substantial net loss of approximately $970 million for fiscal year 2025 and disclosed full‑year 2025 revenue that fell short of the guidance the company had repeatedly reaffirmed due to heavy spending to scale its manufacturing operations, including ramp‑up inefficiencies, automation‑related costs, and

large non‑cash financing and asset write‑down charges. Eos also issued weaker‑than‑expected 2026 revenue guidance due to slower‑than‑anticipated production progress and heightened execution risk.

Following these disclosures, Eos Energy's stock price fell $4.39 per share, or approximately 39.4%, to close at $6.74.

Investors who suffered losses have until May 5, 2026, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP