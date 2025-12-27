Shareholders who lost money in shares Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is February 6, 2026

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers of Gauzy Ltd. (NASDAQ: GAUZ) ("Gauzy") that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased Gauzy between March 11, 2025 through November 13, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until February 6, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Allegations

The complaint alleges that Gauzy and certain officers made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that:

Three French subsidiaries lacked sufficient financial resources to meet their obligations as they came due; As a result, it was substantially likely that French insolvency proceedings would be initiated; and Those proceedings were substantially likely to trigger a default under Gauzy's senior secured debt facilities.

Corrective Disclosures

On November 14, 2025, Gauzy disclosed that the Commercial Court of Lyon ordered the commencement of French insolvency proceedings ("Redressement Judiciaire") for three French subsidiaries. The company further disclosed that these proceedings constituted a default under its existing senior secured debt facilities and that it would delay the release of its Third Quarter 2025 financial results.

Market Reaction

Following these disclosures, Gauzy's stock price declined approximately $2.00 per share, or 49.8%, over two trading days, closing at $2.02 on November 17, 2025.

Investor Deadlines

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Investors have until FEBRUARY 6, 2026 to contact the firm to discuss how to become a lead plaintiff.

