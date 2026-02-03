Shareholders who lost money in shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE: BRBR) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is March 23, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers of BellRing Brands, Inc. ("BellRing" or the "Company") (NYSE: BRBR) that a federal securities class action has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased BellRing between November 19, 2024 and August 4, 2025 (inclusive)

(the "Class Period"). Investors have until March 23, 2026 to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Allegations

The complaint alleges that BellRing and certain executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company's sales performance and demand trends. Specifically, defendants allegedly failed to disclose that:

BellRing's strong reported sales were not driven by increased end-consumer demand or brand momentum.

Instead, customers had accumulated excess inventory to protect against earlier product supply shortages.

Once supply constraints eased, customers rapidly destocked by selling through existing inventory and reducing new orders.

After destocking occurred, competitive pressures materially weakened underlying demand for BellRing products.

Corrective Disclosure

On August 4, 2025, BellRing announced its fiscal Q3 2025 financial results and significantly narrowed its full-year 2025 net sales outlook to a range of $2.28–$2.32 billion, which disappointed investors.

Stock Price Reaction

Following the announcement, BellRing's stock price declined approximately $17.46 per share, or nearly 33%, falling from $53.64 on August 4, 2025, to $36.18 on August 5, 2025.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline:

Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff must file a motion with the court no later than March 23, 2026.

