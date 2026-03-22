Shareholders who lost money in Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

News provided byWolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
Mar 22, 2026, 18:55 ET
Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 11, 2026
NEW YORK, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 23, 2026 - Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces
that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping" or the "Company") inclusive on behalf of all persons and
entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camping shares between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 11, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.
PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION
Allegations
The lawsuit alleges that Camping World and its senior executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding:
- Inventory management capabilities
- Financial health and balance sheet strength
- Consumer demand and pricing conditions
- Operational efficiency and SG&A improvement targets
Fraud Theory
Misrepresentation of Inventory Health
- Company claimed it could "surgically manage" inventory using analytics
- In reality, it was allegedly:
- Accumulating aging, slow-moving inventory
- Facing declining margins requiring markdowns
False or Misleading Financial Guidance
- SG&A improvement guidance:
- Initially: 600–700 bps
- Reduced: 300–400 bps
- Actual: ~190 bps
- Filed complaint alleges this reflects overstated operational efficiency.
Contradictions Between Public Statements and Internal Conditions
- Public claims:
- "Very healthy balance sheet"
- Inventory owned "free and clear"
- No reliance on discounting
- What actually occurred:
- Inventory rose from $1.82B → $2.12B
- Falling vehicle prices
- Increasing reliance on markdowns
Failure to Disclose Deteriorating Conditions
The complaint alleges the company failed to disclose:
- Weakening consumer demand
- Inventory aging issues
- Margin compression
- Internal operational shortcomings
Corrective Disclosures & Stock Drops
October 29, 2025: Stock fell $4.17 (−24.8%)
February 25, 2026: Stock fell $1.79 (−16.5%)
These drops followed disclosures related to:
- Inventory liquidation ("accelerated sales of aged inventory")
- Corrective operational measures
Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff may file a motion with the court no later than May 11, 2026.
Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:
This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.
We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.
Contact:
- Phone: (800) 575-0735 or (212) 545-4774
- Email: [email protected]
- Contact Person: Gregory Stone, Director of Case and Financial Analysis
Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.
SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP
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