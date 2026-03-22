Shareholders who lost money in Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is May 11, 2026

NEW YORK, March 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- March 23, 2026 - Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces

that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) ("Camping" or the "Company") inclusive on behalf of all persons and

entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Camping shares between April 29, 2025 and February 24, 2026, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until May 11, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

PLEASE CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE CASE AND SUBMIT CONTACT INFORMATION

Allegations

The lawsuit alleges that Camping World and its senior executives made materially false and misleading statements regarding:

Inventory management capabilities

Financial health and balance sheet strength

Consumer demand and pricing conditions

Operational efficiency and SG&A improvement targets

Fraud Theory



Misrepresentation of Inventory Health



Company claimed it could "surgically manage" inventory using analytics

In reality, it was allegedly : Accumulating aging, slow-moving inventory Facing declining margins requiring markdowns

:

False or Misleading Financial Guidance

SG&A improvement guidance: Initially: 600–700 bps Reduced: 300–400 bps Actual: ~190 bps

Filed complaint alleges this reflects overstated operational efficiency.

Contradictions Between Public Statements and Internal Conditions

Public claims: "Very healthy balance sheet" Inventory owned "free and clear" No reliance on discounting

What actually occurred: Inventory rose from $1.82B → $2.12B Falling vehicle prices Increasing reliance on markdowns



Failure to Disclose Deteriorating Conditions

The complaint alleges the company failed to disclose:

Weakening consumer demand

Inventory aging issues

Margin compression

Internal operational shortcomings

Corrective Disclosures & Stock Drops

October 29, 2025: Stock fell $4.17 (−24.8%)

February 25, 2026: Stock fell $1.79 (−16.5%)



These drops followed disclosures related to:

Inventory liquidation ("accelerated sales of aged inventory")

Corrective operational measures

Investors seeking appointment as Lead Plaintiff may file a motion with the court no later than May 11, 2026.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

This illustrious firm, founded in 1888, is steadfast in their pursuit of justice for investors who have suffered financial harm due to these misrepresented statements. The law firm brings to the fore over 125 years of legal expertise in securities litigation and has a proven track record of protecting the rights of investors.

We encourage all investors who have been affected or have information that will assist in our investigation, to contact Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP.

Contact:

Firm Website: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP

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SOURCE Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP