Shareholders who lost money in shares of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ : JYD) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers of Jayud Global Logistics Limited (NASDAQ: JYD) ("Jayud") that a federal securities class action has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. The action is filed against Jayud Global Logistics Limited and additional Defendants with a class period of April 21, 2023 – April 30, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period").

The filed complaint alleges that Jayud and the other defendants:

1. Made materially false or misleading statements and failed to disclose adverse facts concerning:

Jayud's business and operations

The true nature of trading activity in Jayud securities

2. Orchestrated a "pump-and-dump" scheme

The defendants were allegedly "uniquely situated" to engineer a pump-and-dump involving Jayud's Class A ordinary shares.

Investors have until January 20, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

We encourage all investors who have been affected by the securities fraud or have information that will assist in our investigation

