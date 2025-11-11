Shareholders who lost money in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) Should Contact Wolf Haldenstein Immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is December 2, 2025

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP reminds purchasers or acquirers of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH)("Molina") securities between February 5, 2025 and July 23, 2025 (the "Class Period") have until December 2, 2025 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

The filed complaint alleges that Molina Healthcare and certain executives violated the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 by making materially false and misleading statements about the company's financial outlook and medical cost trends.

Allegations

According to the complaint, throughout the Class Period, defendants failed to disclose that:

Molina's medical cost trend assumptions were inaccurate; The company was experiencing a dislocation between premium rates and medical cost trend; Near-term growth depended on reduced utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient/outpatient services; and As a result, Molina's FY 2025 guidance was likely to be cut.

On July 7, 2025, Molina reported Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of approximately $5.50, below prior expectations due to medical cost pressures across all business lines, and cut its full-year earnings guidance by 10.2% at the midpoint. The company warned these pressures would continue through the second half of the year, causing its stock price to decline.

Then, on July 23, 2025, Molina announced Q2 GAAP net income of $4.75 per diluted share, down 8% year over year, and further reduced full-year adjusted earnings expectations to no less than $19.00 per share, citing a challenging medical cost trend environment. Following the news, Molina stock fell nearly 17%.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who suffered losses have until December 2, 2025, to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

Contact:

