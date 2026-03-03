Shareholders who lost money in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) should contact Wolf Haldenstein immediately

Lead Plaintiff Deadline is April 17, 2026

NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OST) ("Ostin" or the "Company") inclusive on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Ostin shares between May 11, 2025 and June 26, 2025, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Investors have until April 17, 2026, to seek appointments as lead plaintiff.

Key Allegations

The complaint filed alleges that during the Class Period:

Certain defendants, allegedly including members of a criminal syndicate, orchestrated a coordinated "pump-and-dump" scheme involving OST securities. The scheme allegedly depended on the active participation and cooperation of company management. As a result of the alleged misconduct, investors suffered losses estimated to exceed $950 million.

The lawsuit claims that defendants made materially false and misleading statements and engaged in unlawful conduct in violation of federal securities laws.

Investor Deadlines & Next Steps

A lawsuit has already been filed.

Investors who suffered losses have until April 17, 2026 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff .

to seek appointment as . Serving as lead plaintiff is not required to share in any potential recovery.

Why Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP?:

