SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Annovis Bio, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - ANVS

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Annovis Bio, Inc. ("Annovis" or the "Company") (NYSE: ANVS) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, and docketed under 21-cv-04040, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired Annovis securities between May 21, 2021 and July 28, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").

Annovis is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company that is developing therapies addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer's disease ("AD"), Parkinson's disease ("PD"), and AD in Down syndrome. Its lead compound is ANVS401 (Posiphen), an orally administrated drug which purportedly inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins that are the main cause of neurodegeneration.

At all relevant times, the Company was conducting two Phase 2a clinical studies. The trial conducted in collaboration with the Alzheimer's Disease Cooperative Study examines twenty-four early AD patients, whereas the AD/PD trial examines fourteen AD and fifty-four PD patients. Both are double-blind, placebo-controlled studies and were purportedly designed to measure not only target, but also pathway validation in the spinal fluid of patients. Annovis stated that if it could show both target and pathway validation in two patient populations, it "believe[d] that [its] opportunity for successful Phase 3 studies is better than if we merely demonstrated target validation in one patient population."

The complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Annovis's ANVS401 did not show statistically significant results across two patient populations as to factors such as orientation, judgement, and problem solving; and (2) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On July 28, 2021, after the market closed, Annovis reported interim clinical data from its Phase 2a trial. Among other things, the Company reported that AD patients twenty-five days after treatment failed to show statistically significant improvement compared to the placebo. Annovis also reported that, although patients showed cognitive improvements in certain areas, the results were not statistically significant.

On this news, the Company's share price fell $65.94, or 60%, to close at $43.50 per share on July 29, 2021, on unusually heavy trading volume.

