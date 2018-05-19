SHAREHOLER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - MIC

If you are a shareholder who purchased Macquarie's securities between February 22, 2016, and February 21, 2018, both dates inclusive, you have until June 25, 2018, to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at rswilloughby@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 9980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns, operates, and invests in a portfolio of infrastructure businesses. The Company's businesses consist of bulk liquid terminals, airport services, gas processing and distribution, and a portfolio of contracted power and energy investments. Macquarie's International-Matex Tank Terminals ("IMTT") business provides bulk liquid storage and handling services at 12 marine terminals in the United States and Canada, is Macquarie's most important business segment.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operational and compliance policies. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) IMTT's performance and utilization were at risk of significant decline due to ongoing industrywide changes in the market for heavy residual oils, and in particular, declining demand and pricing for No. 6 fuel oil; (ii) IMTT relied significantly on demand for storage of heavy residual fuel oils, including No. 6 fuel oil; (iii) Macquarie needed to undertake significant capital expenditures to repurpose IMTT storage tanks to accommodate alternative products; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Macquarie's shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period, and class members suffered significant losses and damages.

On February 21, 2018, after the market closed, Macquarie surprised the market by announcing disappointing fourth-quarter earnings of $0.43 per share, well short of analysts' estimate of $0.51 per share, and that the Company would be slashing its dividend by 31%. Macquarie blamed its poor performance on the declining use of heavy residual oil products, declining demand and prices for No. 6 fuel oil.

On this news, Macquarie's share price fell $26.21, or 41.19%, to close at $37.41 on February 22, 2018.

