ShareMy.Health Launches Innovative Platform to Improve Behavioral Health Care and Make Resources Accessible for 100 Million-Plus Americans

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HLTH 2022 -- ShareMy.Health, a digital healthcare company, today launched a measurement-based, collaborative care platform for behavioral health that integrates therapy, data science, personalized content and clinical tools. The platform provides one place to go for better engagement and anonymous or fully detailed analytics.

Worldwide, levels of stress, anxiety and depression have soared since the pandemic, costing organizations 12 billion workdays a year, according to the World Health Organization . With 1 billion people worldwide now living with mental distress and hospital emergency room visits increasing from issues related to behavioral health, new teletherapy solutions and apps have flooded the market.

Most of these apps are force-rigid teletherapy, limiting the choice of provider and offering little interoperability. This results in a disjointed experience — leading to app fatigue, low usage, and high cost. Lacking analytics for measurement, very few of these apps present an individual's status, progress and value of care being received.

"Behavioral health is very complex and attempts to treat it can't focus solely on siloed therapy, self-care, medication management and technology solutions," said Galen Murdock, founder and CEO of ShareMy.Health. "Successful solutions that integrate behavioral health treatment with digital tools will always complement each other and never lessen the hands-on care from a provider that is absolutely essential for a successful health outcome."

Built on its powerful digital healthcare platform that helped America get back to work during Covid-19, ShareMy.Health (SMH) has cracked the code on data privacy. SMH developed a secure platform for electronic, medical-record sharing based on a proprietary healthcare privacy architecture. This created a paradigm shift and placed the individual consumer at the helm of directing who can access their private health records.

The new SMH Mental Wellbeing platform makes in-person care and applications accessible for the 100 million-plus Americans who suffer from the most common behavioral health issues — anxiety, stress, depression, and substance-use disorder. The unique platform powers personalized care by connecting patients, providers, family and peer support communities, while using analytics and AI to enable timely interventions and better treatment over time.

"The cost of depression alone is massive and difficult to understand; it costs U.S. employers up to $44 billion a year in lost productivity. Delaying treatment for mental health conditions can also quadruple the annual cost of medical health claims," said Paul Gulbin, Chief Commercial Officer at ShareMy.Health. "There are many apps in the marketplace but no real integrated experience across the patient journey. Everyone wants to know if we're making progress, but visibility to measure and personalize treatment plans has been limited. ShareMy.Health now provides full understanding of the patient's status, progress and benefit over time with ability to measure ROI."

ShareMy.Health was founded in 2018 by healthcare technology veterans who created a consumer-directed exchange to manage health record-locator services for patrons of homeless shelters, healthcare providers, and organizations in New York City. In 2020, ShareMy.Health transformed the platform by offering COVID-19 risk management solutions to Fortune 1,000 companies, trade show organizers, and professional sports leagues. Today, ShareMy.Health continues to disrupt and innovate behavioral health and child nutrition, connecting the person, providers, family, and support circle to improve outcomes for all.

ShareMy.Health is a digital healthcare company powering personalized care by connecting patients, providers, family and peer support communities. The ShareMy.Health platform aggregates assessments, resources, digital monitoring and medication adherence along with objective measures of how a person thinks, feels and behaves. This data provides overall wellness, life balance and mental fitness scores that support workforce wellbeing and behavioral insights for providers over time. For more information about the commercially available ShareMy.Health platform visit www.sharemy.health .

