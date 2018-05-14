SharesPost Announces Launch of ATS for Secondary Trading of Security Tokens

SharesPost CEO Greg Brogger said, “This is a landmark moment for SharesPost. SharesPost Financial Corp. is one of the first online marketplaces that can support trading of security tokens in compliance with existing securities laws. We are excited to soon be enabling the more than 50,000 accredited investors registered on the SharesPost platform, who have been investing in leading private technology companies for years, to now also participate in the emerging tokenized securities asset class.”

SharesPost has been a pioneer in the private capital markets for nearly a decade. As private companies elected to remain private longer, SharesPost created an online securities marketplace to provide them with liquidity. Now, SharesPost is leveraging its proven unregistered securities trading technology and expertise to bring new opportunities to its clients. In addition to secondary trading, the platform will also soon enable investors to custody digital assets in a SharesPost's Private Brokerage Account, as well as receive investment research and transaction data on leading token issuers.

“The progression from the traditional private placement approach to financing startups to innovative, blockchain driven platforms is happening faster than financial and regulatory communities could have anticipated,” said John Wu, CEO of SharesPost Digital Securities. “Our clients let us know they wanted to invest in many of the new technologies and disruptive business models funded by ICO’s and to be able to trade their coins and tokens. We are pleased to have taken a major step forward in making that a reality.”

About SharesPost

SharesPost’s mission is to create liquidity for the private growth asset class. In 2009, SharesPost launched the first online secondary market for private technology company shares. Since then, SharesPost has connected thousands of buyers and sellers in more than $4 billion worth of transactions in the shares of more than 200 leading technology companies.

The SharesPost platform now also enables clients to access a variety of private market investment and liquidity solutions including (i) research and data on leading private technology companies, (ii) the SharesPost Private Growth Index, (iii) the SharesPost100 Fund, a registered mutual fund providing all investors with easy access to the asset class, and (iv) SharesPost Lending, which enables private company shareholders to borrow against their shares. In 2017, SharesPost managed its first Initial Coin Offering and in 2018 announced plans to integrate trading of digital securities into the SharesPost platform.

SharesPost Financial Corporation is a FINRA-registered broker-dealer, SEC registered Alternative Trading System. SP Investments Management, LLC is a Registered Investment Advisor. For more information, visit https://sharespost.com.

