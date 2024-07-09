Sharestakes, LLC Acquires Scratchstakes.com

NEW YORK, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Privately owned Sharestakes, LLC, the company that owns and operates some of the leading online sweepstakes sites including Winloot.com, has announced that it is acquiring Scratchstakes.com from Bohemia Marketing, LLC in a non-disclosed all cash transaction.

Sharestakes CMO, Matt Gately, commenting on the deal, remarked that the highly interactive nature of the games on Scratchstakes.com were a perfect complement to Sharestakes' existing stable of sweepstakes sites and part of the company's long term strategy to enhance overall user engagement, while continuing to offer a variety of large and smaller prizes, and consistently increasing the number of winners each and every day.

Said Mr. Gately, "In addition to a daily drawing for $300,000.00, Scratchstakes offers well over a dozen fun and exciting free games which allow members to win instant prizes as high as $25,000.00." He further noted that "Having advertised on Scratchstakes.com for a number of years ourselves, we have a sort of prior knowledge that there is a strong affinity among our members for the types of games available on Scratchstakes and are confident we can help continue to grow their user base and hopefully vice versa."

ABOUT SHARESTAKES, LLC

Long Island, NY based Sharestakes, LLC launched its first sweepstakes site, Winloot.com, in 2013 and has announced prize awards in excess of $5,000,000 to more than 200,000 lucky winners all across the United States, Canada, Australia and South Africa, through a variety of fun and engaging games that are always FREE to play.

