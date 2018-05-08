Sharestates Partners with Prominent Bank Partners and Equity Investors to Launch New $300 Million Fund; Coinciding with Launch of their Powerful Real Estate Equity Platform - Syndicate Profile

Sharestates' partnership will help develop a unique $300 Million fund that will include their own capital to highlight their confidence in the fund and increase overall client sentiment about the new offering. This will be the first time Sharestates offers their own equity, underscoring their "skin in the game". The new fund will showcase how successful the Sharestates team has been within the real estate investment space to prospective clients as well.

Coinciding with the launch of the $300 Million fund will be Syndicate Profile, a sister company offering 12-40% annual returns to investors with the potential for quarterly cash flow. With individual investments starting at $25,000, individual and institutional investors, as well as family offices, will be able to deploy capital across a spectrum of real estate opportunities not available outside of Syndicate Profile.

"In the early days of Sharestates our vision was to bring real estate investments accessibility to the masses and today we are proud to announce two big milestones that will bring our vision to life", said Sharestates CEO, Allen Shayanfekr. "While our focus in the last 24 months has been to grow our debt portfolio, we have been diligently working behind the scenes on building products across the entire capital stack to offer a full spectrum of investment options."

Both the $300 Million fund and Syndicate Profile will be a true testament to Sharestates' remarkable growth and success in the real estate investment space. You can learn more about Syndicate Profile by visiting https://syndicateprofile.com/.

About Sharestates

Sharestates is a real estate investment marketplace that allows individual and institutional investors to participate in rigorously vetted debt offerings. All of the offerings on Sharestates' platform have passed through a 34-point underwriting process. Founded by Allen Shayanfekr and real estate veterans, Radni Davoodi and Raymond Y. Davoodi of the Atlantis Organization, Sharestates has combined proprietary technology with a proven track record of business development expertise to become the fastest growing real estate crowdfunding marketplace, doubling every year since its 2015 launch.

