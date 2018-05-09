Sharestates Surpasses $1 Billion in Loan Originations; Celebrates With $100,000 Giveaway to Investors

"We are very proud to announce that we have surpassed the $1 Billion mark – something few in the industry have been able to accomplish," said Sharestates Co-Founder and CEO, Allen Shayanfekr. "Four years ago, my fellow co-founders, Radni and Raymond Y. Davoodi and I were determined to bring quality real estate deals to the "crowd" in a way that had never been done before. Bringing that vision to life and building a business that has experienced rapid growth has pushed us to continually develop new products to meet the growing demand from our investors."

Sharestates will share in their success by rewarding one of their investors with a $100,000 giveaway in the form of Sharestates credit. For every referral by a current Sharestates investor, the referring party will receive three chances to win, and any new registered accredited investor will also receive an entry. On May 9, 2018, Sharestates will kick off the $100k giveaway at a gathering at Gotham Hall in New York City to celebrate the $1 Billion milestone.

About Sharestates

Sharestates is a real estate investment marketplace that allows individual and institutional investors to participate in rigorously vetted debt offerings. All of the offerings on Sharestates' platform have passed through a 34-point underwriting process. Founded by Allen Shayanfekr and real estate veterans, Radni Davoodi and Raymond Y. Davoodi of the Atlantis Organization, Sharestates has combined proprietary technology with a proven track record of business development expertise to become the fastest growing real estate crowdfunding marketplace, doubling every year since its 2015 launch.

