Sharestates Welcomes New CFO Tina DelDonna to Lead Finance Operations

Ms. DelDonna's specific expertise is in building and operating national business real estate lending and servicing platforms. This will be an asset to Sharestates as the company seeks to strengthen its market position. Ms. DelDonna has successfully developed cohesive teams across finance, accounting, and treasury operations and is looking forward to helping Sharestates continue to be a leading national real estate lending platform.

Ms. DelDonna added, "My expertise is well suited for working with Sharestates. The mission of Sharestates reflects my breadth of experience these past 20 years and I'm excited to build a world-class financial organization in support of Sharestates' future growth."

Before joining Sharestates, Ms. DelDonna was the Chief Operating Officer of Capital Crossing SBF, LLC (now Lendstream SBF, LLC), where she led the integration of financial operations and portfolio management as well as supervised capital markets reporting for small balance securitizations. Previously, she served as an operating partner with Ares Capital Corporation where she was CEO of the portfolio company, Ciena Capital LLC, and led the $1.6 billion small business commercial real estate portfolio and its financial operations out of bankruptcy while rebuilding and turning around the organization. Ms. DelDonna also served in leadership roles with a private equity investor and middle-market mezzanine lender for 18 years.

About Sharestates

Sharestates is one of the fastest-growing national private lenders focused on non-owner-occupied residential and commercial properties. The company creates customized lending solutions for real estate investors and developers. Sharestates has successfully funded over $3 billion in projects nationwide and has the broadest loan programs available in the market with competitive pricing.

Sharestates funds loans from $100k to $20mm on residential (SFR 1-4), multi-family, mixed-use, and commercial properties. Its loan programs include residential bridge, fix & flip, new construction, portfolio, and rental loans. As a partner to its developers, Sharestates manages the servicing of all loans it originates through successful repayment to ensure the needs of our developers are met throughout the loan lifecycle.

Sharestates was founded by real estate veterans and its success is attributed to a strong leadership team, ease of use, sensible underwriting practices, and our relationship-focused lending strategy. Sharestates partners with direct borrowers and brokers.

Sharestates is one of many related real estate businesses managed by the executive team that exists to accelerate the redevelopment of residential housing. Collectively, the unique capability of each related business allows Sharestates to provide an end-to-end solution for its customers. In doing so, it creates a more positive borrower experience, better controls credit risk, and successfully monitors the loan through its entire lifecycle.

CONTACT:

Justin Peterson

SVP of Marketing

212-201-0750

[email protected]

