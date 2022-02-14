ShareThis Reports Strong Brand Adoption of its Social Good Campaign 'Data for Good'; Supports Social Causes

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareThis, one of the largest providers of global consumer behavioral data sourced from the open web, announced it experienced significant demand from advertisers for its Data for Good offering, launched in August 2020.

As of September 2021, ShareThis' portfolio of highly sought segments that give back to nonprofits that address critical social issues serviced more than 75 brand advertisers with cause-focused data, activating audience segments including, but not limited to, those interested in the following categories:

Animal Welfare

Climate Change and Environment

Education

Gender Equality

Poverty and Hunger

Social Justice and Empowerment

Women's Rights

To underscore its commitment to Data for Good, ShareThis donates up to 20% of the proceeds generated from each audience activation it does with brands, partners and various other players across the programmatic media landscape. To date, the Data For Good program has donated to non-profit organizations including Inner-City Weightlifting, The Trevor Project, and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

ShareThis Data for Good segments are available on more than 40 platforms across the programmatic media ecosystem including LiveRamp Data Marketplace, The Trade Desk, Xandr, Yahoo!, and DV360. These data and insights can be used to reach and impact key audiences for organizations looking to address social issues that both ShareThis and its customers believe in.

"Businesses in the data space are uniquely positioned to both provide insight into social challenges, and ultimately impact them by working with like-minded clients to fuel media activations that address them," said Tricia Parris, VP of Data Sales at ShareThis. "Our most valuable asset – our data – can be used to advance the causes and initiatives that drive change in our society."

"We're thrilled to see that more than 75 brands jumped at the opportunity to communicate across these cause-related segments, and donate to the causes that are close to their heart. Additionally, we're proud that our Social Justice & Empowerment segment has been our strongest performing yet," said Andi Wilson, SVP of Sales at ShareThis.

"ShareThis' Data for Good efforts enable me to reach the audiences I'm looking for in a way I feel proud of," said Henry Robinson, Media Manager at Charlotte's Web, an e-commerce company that sells a range of CBD products. "Not only do we see solid performance out of these segments, but the good work we're doing with our philanthropic partners make it even more of a no-brainer activation."

Robinson continued, "We're so proud to be donating to the 40 Acre Co-Op with our ad spend, supporting the first (and only) nationwide cooperative supporting socially disadvantaged farmers. One of my personal goals for the next year is to help my company do more to walk-the-walk when it comes to corporate social responsibility, and Data for Good has been one of my favorite additions to our media offering."

"As marketers, we affect people directly with our campaigns and the inventory or data we choose to support," said Nancy Castaneda, Media Activation Supervisor, Essence Global. "The 'Data for Good' initiative provided us the opportunity to contribute a little bit of good in the world while doing our job and leaning into useful and relevant data for our clients that mindfully aligns with what's happening in the world. I hope this is only the beginning of more initiatives that drive to make a positive impact."

To learn more about the Data for Good program, please visit ShareThis to learn more.

About ShareThis

ShareThis, powered by consumer behavior on more than three million global domains, observes real-time actions from real people on real digital destinations, synthesizing social share, interest, and intent data. We call it mapping The Topography of Human Behavior. ShareThis transforms user-level behavioral data to better understand, expand and validate consumer behavior for targeting and analytics. Privately held, ShareThis is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more about publisher and marketer solutions, visit http://www.sharethis.com

SOURCE ShareThis