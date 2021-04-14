ShareThis Unveils Atlas Global ID Solution, Delivering the Largest Cookieless Interest and Intent Offering for the Open Web

PALO ALTO, Calif., April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareThis, the data company focused on mapping comprehensive global consumer interest insights, today unveiled the Atlas Global ID solution. Atlas serves as a bridge to deliver interest and intent insights for programmatic advertising, marketer analytics, and brand strategy as Google's planned phase-out of third-party cookies approaches.

Atlas will work with a mix of identity providers, publishers, and ecosystem players to offer privacy-protected data products that deliver the scale, quality, and accessibility needed to help lead the marketing industry's evolution to a cookieless future.

"The digital ad industry is seeing tremendous disruption, more than the industry has seen in the last decade," said Dana Hayes, Jr., CEO, ShareThis. "While ShareThis data is not significantly impacted -- our data is derived from behavior observed directly on the content page -- it was critical that we enable marketers to leverage our insights using any ID solution they choose."

Atlas rests on a dynamic, proprietary identity map built from these interactions and informed by integrations with leading providers of identity. The ShareThis interest vector contains more than 300 dimensions derived from interest data and content consumption patterns; it categorizes and helps recognize users from disparate web interactions without containing information linkable to any user's identity.

"The one thing we know about this evolution to a cookieless and opt-in world is that change will continue to happen," explains Michael Gorman, Senior Vice President of Product Development. "Atlas is designed to provide stability for today and evolve to align to our partner and client needs."

Current leading providers of identity services, such as Tapad, Lotame, and ID5, and ID agnostic partners such as Eyeota will work collaboratively with ShareThis. Additionally, for some strategic partners, ShareThis is leveraging server-to-server data sharing to provide continuity for clients and partners that require proprietary identifiers.

ShareThis will continue to connect Atlas to multiple public and private IDs, such as mobile-ad IDs like the Identifier for Advertisers (IDFA), as well as new universal IDs based on hashed email or more probabilistic techniques ensuring marketers continue to understand and access audiences without reliance on third-party cookies. These collaborations contribute to the accuracy of Atlas Global ID and its partners' ID solutions while ensuring the ongoing flow of data services to support advertising, marketing, and analytics.

ShareThis evolved its suite of privacy-compliance and consent-management systems to focus on browser-level identity, so publishers can preserve users' privacy while monetizing audiences; advertising service providers can still access permissioned data.

ShareThis began testing Atlas late last year and will continue to evolve its features, coverage, and connections as partner solutions are tested and rolled out. Atlas uses the ShareThis site network, which reaches more than three million sites using its tools. ShareThis taps into this site-consented, first-party access to map behavioral insights from more than 15 billion consumer interactions each month to create a continuously updated global data asset.

To learn more about ShareThis and Atlas initiative to future-proof its audience solutions, please visit: www.sharethis.com .

About ShareThis

ShareThis, powered by consumer behavior on more than three million global domains, observes real-time actions from real people on real digital destinations, synthesizing social share, interest, and intent data. We call it mapping The Topography of Human Behavior. ShareThis transforms user-level behavioral data to better understand, expand and validate consumer behavior for targeting and analytics. Privately held, ShareThis is based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more about publisher and marketer solutions, visit http://www.sharethis.com

