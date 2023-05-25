Sharethrough Expands GreenPMPs™ Capabilities to Include Programmatic CTV Campaigns

News provided by

Sharethrough

25 May, 2023, 09:00 ET

Brands and agencies can now run carbon-neutral programmatic CTV campaigns at scale

NEW YORK, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharethrough, a top global independent omnichannel ad exchange, is launching GreenPMPs™ (Private Marketplaces) for connected TV (CTV) ad campaigns in partnership with Scope3, solidifying their position as a key partner helping ad buyers reduce their carbon footprint.

According to a study conducted by Sharethrough, 80% of consumers favor brands that are actively working to reduce their carbon emissions. More than ever, it is critical for advertisers to calculate, reduce and compensate for the carbon emissions caused by their marketing activities.

GreenPMPs™ for CTV will enable advertisers to decarbonize the supply chain involved in delivering CTV ads. For every CTV campaign delivered on GreenPMPs™, Scope3, experts in supply chain emissions data, will measure the carbon emissions of the entire programmatic supply chain, then Sharethrough will allocate part of the media cost towards high-quality carbon removal projects while simultaneously optimizing campaign delivery to reduce its overall carbon footprint.

Additionally, brands can now estimate the carbon emissions of their programmatic campaigns in Sharethrough's free Carbon Emissions Estimator, a tool built to raise awareness on carbon emissions generated by digital media campaigns.

"Sharethrough's core mission is to provide marketers with ways to optimize their campaign performance through unique ad enhancement technologies and quality inventory. One year ago, we launched carbon footprint measurement, reduction and compensation through Green Media Products," said JF Cote, CEO at Sharethrough. "We are thrilled to expand GreenPMPs™ capabilities to CTV ads, allowing advertisers to deliver omnichannel carbon-neutral programmatic campaigns at scale."

Over 7,500 brands are already using Sharethrough GreenPMPs™ for display, video and CTV ads across all devices including desktop, mobile and TV. To date, approximately 375,000 grams of CO2 have been compensated from digital advertising campaigns, which is equivalent to the energy required to heat 1,652 US homes for one month. GreenPMPs™ are available to all buyers on all DSPs.

For more information, visit www.sharethrough.com. To track our progress decarbonizing the digital advertising ecosystem, visit www.greenpmp.io.

About Sharethrough 
Sharethrough is one of the top global independent omnichannel ad exchanges. Advertisers and publishers leverage Sharethrough's unique technology to enhance every impression by rendering a higher-performing display, video, CTV or native ad that dynamically fits into any placement on any site. Our publisher partners benefit from directly sourced demand, scale, and quality, prioritizing their monetization efforts while elevating performance.

SOURCE Sharethrough

Also from this source

BMW & Media Experts Exceed Performance with Sharethrough's Carbon-Neutral GreenPMPs™

Sharethrough Launches Carbon Emissions Estimator to Raise Awareness About the Environmental Impact of Digital Advertising Campaigns

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.